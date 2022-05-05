COVID outbreak hits Twins, including manager Rocco Baldelli

BALTIMORE — Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli will miss Thursday night's series finale against the Baltimore Orioles after testing positive for COVID-19.
In a post on the Twins website, team also confirms that pitcher Dylan Bundy tested positive for COVID, one day after pitching in the team's 9-4 loss on Wednesday. The Associated Press later reported that second baseman Luis Arraez also had a positive COVID test.
Bench coach Jayce Tingler will oversee Thursday night's game at Oriole Park. Tingler managed the San Diego Padres last year.
The Twins are scheduled to return home on Friday to open a weekend series against Oakland at Target Field.