Twins rout Brewers, 12-2, behind Kenta Maeda

MILWAUKEE — Byron Buxton hit two solo home runs and Miguel Sanó added another as the Minnesota Twins jumped to an early lead and routed the Milwaukee Brewers 12-2 on Wednesday night.
The victory gave the AL Central-leading Twins a 2-1 series win over the Brewers, who dropped to 2-6 at home.
Minnesota starter Kenta Maeda (3-0), in his first season with the Twins after being acquired from the Dodgers in February, retired the first 11 batters he faced. He allowed two runs in 6⅔ innings, striking out five and walking one. He entered the game with 16 strikeouts and three walks in 17 innings.
Brewers left-hander Eric Lauer (0-2), acquired from the Padres in November, had lasted only three innings and given up six runs in his first start. On Wednesday, he surrendered seven runs in 3⅔ innings.
The Twins set the tone in the second inning, jumping to a 5-0 lead on a ball that was hit into the sun, four consecutive singles and a wild pitch.
Jake Cave drove in the first run with a line-drive double that froze left fielder Christian Yelich for several seconds as he used his glove to shield his eyes from the sun. Mitch Garver scored on Nelson Cruz's broken-bat single into center field.
The Twins led 12-0 before Milwaukee pushed across its two runs in the sixth inning on a single by Luis Urías.
The 12 runs is the most given up by Brewers pitchers this season. Of the Twins’ nine starting batters, only Garver did not have an RBI.
Milwaukee third baseman Jedd Gyorko made his third career appearance on the mound, pitching a scoreless ninth inning.