Twins put rookie standout Royce Lewis on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins placed third baseman Royce Lewis on the 10-day injured list on Friday with a strained left hamstring, hoping the standout rookie can heal in time to return for the start of the playoffs.
The Twins announced the move, retroactive to Thursday, before starting a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels. Lewis was pulled out of the game on Tuesday during his eighth-inning at-bat after experiencing pain in the muscle. The first overall pick in the 2017 draft is batting .309 in 217 at-bats with 15 home runs, 52 RBIs and a .921 OPS.
Lewis made his season debut on May 28 after recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee that occurred on the same date in 2022. He also missed 36 games earlier this year with a strained left oblique muscle.
The Twins recalled outfielder Jordan Luplow to replace Lewis on the 28-man roster for the remainder of the regular season. The AL Central-leading Twins are also counting on the return of shortstop Carlos Correa for the playoffs. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.
Watch more coverage of Minnesota sports:
Watch the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.