Twins say Buxton sprained left foot; no structural damage

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton has a sprained left foot but no structural damage, further testing revealed Tuesday following his injury in an intrasquad game.

The Twins said Buxton's status would be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. While tracking a fly ball at Target Field on Monday night, Buxton lost his balance in the outfield grass. Medical staff immediately tended to him, and he was taken off on a cart. Despite the discomfort he experienced, the diagnosis was a relief for Buxton and the Twins.

Buxton's promising career has been curtailed by a long list of injuries. Last September, the second overall pick in the 2012 amateur draft had surgery to repair a damaged labrum in his left shoulder. Only once in five years has Buxton played more than 92 games for the Twins.