Twins say Buxton sprained left foot; no structural damage

The team said the speedy center fielder's status would be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, left and coach Tony Diaz, second from left, watch as assistant athletic trainer Matt Biancuzzo, second from right, steadies the ankle of Byron Buxton, center, who stumbled in an intrasquad game at a baseball camp Monday, July 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton has a sprained left foot but no structural damage, further testing revealed Tuesday following his injury in an intrasquad game.

The Twins said Buxton's status would be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. While tracking a fly ball at Target Field on Monday night, Buxton lost his balance in the outfield grass. Medical staff immediately tended to him, and he was taken off on a cart. Despite the discomfort he experienced, the diagnosis was a relief for Buxton and the Twins.

Buxton's promising career has been curtailed by a long list of injuries. Last September, the second overall pick in the 2012 amateur draft had surgery to repair a damaged labrum in his left shoulder. Only once in five years has Buxton played more than 92 games for the Twins.

Minnesota is scheduled to open the season July 24 in Chicago against the White Sox.

