Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons out after positive COVID test

Minnesota Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons is out of the lineup after testing positive for COVID-19.

Simmons was placed on the COVID-19 injured list before Twins' doubleheader against the Red Sox Wednesday. The club's new shortstop has said he doesn't plan to get the vaccine, which was made available to the Twins in a single-shot dosage last week.

Twins executive Derek Falvey says Simmons is experiencing “very mild” symptoms and resting at his home. The positive test result was received late Tuesday after the the Twins played the Red Sox.

Simmons was replaced on the roster by infielder J.T. Riddle, who was on the taxi squad.