Twins sign 1st-round pick Aaron Sabato, include $2.7M bonus

Sabato was taken with the 27th overall pick earlier this month. He signed for about $180,000 above the value for his draft slot assigned by MLB.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this June 8, 2019, file photo, North Carolina's Aaron Sabato scores a run against Auburn during Game 1 at the NCAA college baseball super regional in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Minnesota Twins selected Sabato during the first round of the baseball draft Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File)

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins signed first baseman Aaron Sabato on Tuesday to a deal that included a $2.75 million bonus for the first-round draft pick from North Carolina.

Sabato was taken with the 27th overall pick earlier this month. He signed for about $180,000 above the value for his draft slot assigned by Major League Baseball.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Sabato set a Tar Heels freshman record with 18 home runs in 2019. As a sophomore in the virus-shortened 2020 season, Sabato batted .292 with seven homers, 18 RBIs and 22 walks in 19 games.

Last week, the Twins signed Tennessee outfielder Alerick Soularie, their second-round pick, and Marco Raya, a high school right-hander from Laredo, Texas, they picked in the fourth round.

