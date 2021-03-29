Twins sign pitcher Randy Dobnak to extension through 2025

Dobnak and the Twins have inked a five-year, $9.5 million contract extension, with options that could keep him with the ballclub through 2028.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's a long way from the days Twins pitcher Randy Dobnak drove an Uber to supplement his minor league salary so he could make ends meet.

Dobnak and the Twins have inked a five-year contract extension, with options that could keep him with the ballclub through 2028. The new deal is worth $9.5 million.

The 26-year-old right-hander went 6-4 with a 4.05 ERA, 13 walks and 27 strikeouts in 10 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He matched starter Kenta Maeda for the most wins, and led all major league pitchers (who had pitched a minimum of 45 innings) with a 62.1 ground ball percentage.

Dobnak also posted a career-best 13.0-inning scoreless streak from July 25-August 10, the longest run by a Twins pitcher last season.

Signing the extension was the latest accomplishment in a career that has been unconventional, to say the least. Dobnak's road to the major leagues started with a Division II college program, which led to a stint in an independent baseball league with a salary so low he had to augment it by working odd jobs like driving an Uber, and working as an accounting clerk.