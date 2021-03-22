Twins single-game tickets on sale March 25

The team says physically-distanced seating pods for 17 home games between April 8 and May 6 are the first to be offered up.

MINNEAPOLIS — After a year being kept away from America's pastime by the COVID pandemic, Twins fans are fired up about getting back inside the friendly confines of Target Field.

Come Thursday, they'll get their chance. The Twins announced that single-game tickets for 17 home contests between April 8 and May 6 go on sale March 25 at 10 a.m. through the Twins website and the Major League Baseball (MLB) Ballpark app.

Fans will be limited to four tickets per purchase for the April 8 Home Opener, and 20 tickets per game, per purchaser, for each of the other 16 games through May 6.

There will be no packed houses for awhile. New state guidelines limit the Twins to 25% capacity, which at Target Field is 10,000 people. To comply with the guidelines and keep fans safe, the ballclub will seat guests in "pods" of two or four adjoining seats only, with a minimum of six feet of distance between pods.

The first two homestands of the 2021 season include series with Seattle, Boston, Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Texas.

The Twins say in all limited-capacity scenarios existing season ticket holders will receive priority access to tickets each month. Remaining seats will be made available to the general public on a month-by-month basis. An on-sale date for home games after May 6 will be announced some time in April.

‼️ Mark your calendar ‼️



Tickets for our first 17 home games will go on sale at 10am CT on 3/25 and will be available at https://t.co/H7xbuC4agI and MLB Ballpark App. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/WBuZVTiec5 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) March 22, 2021