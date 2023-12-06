Twins' slugger Joey Gallo returns to lineup

MINNEAPOLIS — Some home run power is returning to the Twins' lineup for Tuesday night's game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field.
Outfielder and first baseman Joey Gallo is back from his rehab assignment.
Gallo has missed the last nine games due to a left hamstring strain.
The 29-year-old Nevada native is hitting .188 (26-for-138) with five doubles, one triple, 11 home runs, 23 RBI, 25 walks, 21 runs scored, a .321 on-base percentage, a .478 slugging percentage and a .799 OPS, according to a Twins news release.
The Twins sent outfielder Kyle Garlick down to the Triple-A St. Paul Saints on Sunday to make room for the move.
Garlick was called up on June 3 and played in six games for the team going 1-for-11 with five strikeouts.
Tuesday night's game is the first night of just a two-game series with the Brew Crew, but it's part of a ten-game homestand at Target Field.
