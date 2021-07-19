x
Twins

Twins split doubleheader with White Sox

The Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Twins' Nelson Cruz celebrates in the dugout his home run off Chicago White Sox's Lance Lynn during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO — Rookie Gavin Sheets hit a game-ending three run homer in the bottom of the seventh, giving the Chicago White Sox a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Twins in the second game of a doubleheader. 

Minnesota won the opener 3-2 in eight innings, but the White Sox avoided a sweep when Sheets turned on a 3-1 fastball from Twins ace José Berrios and drove it deep to right for his fifth home run. 

Berrios entered the seventh having allowed only two hits — solo shots by José Abreu and Yoán Moncada. Then Brian Goodwin led off with a single and Berrios hit Andrew Vaughn with a pitch. 

A wild pitch moved the runners up, and Sheets connected to win the game for Chicago.

