Twins manager Rocco Baldelli watched the second game from a suite while serving a one-game suspension.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Miguel Sanó hit a grand slam and José Berríos pitched five solid innings, leading the Minnesota Twins to a 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels and a split of a makeup doubleheader.

The Angels took the opening game 7-1 with a homer and a three-run double from Phil Gosselin. Taylor Ward added a two-run homer to back Alex Cobb’s five strong innings of four-hit ball.