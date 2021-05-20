Twins reliever, manager suspended for throwing behind White Sox batter

Tyler Duffey is appealing a three-game suspension, while manager Rocco Baldelli will serve a one-game suspension on Thursday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins reliever Tyler Duffey and manager Rocco Baldelli have received suspensions from Major League Baseball following an incident Tuesday in which Duffey intentionally threw a pitch behind White Sox hitter Yermin Mercedes in a game at Target Field, according to an announcement Thursday by the leaguel.

Duffey received a three-game suspension and undisclosed fine, while Baldelli received a one-game suspension and undisclosed fine.