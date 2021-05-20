Twins reliever, manager suspended for throwing behind White Sox batter

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins reliever Tyler Duffey and manager Rocco Baldelli have received suspensions from Major League Baseball following an incident Tuesday in which Duffey intentionally threw a pitch behind White Sox hitter Yermin Mercedes in a game at Target Field, according to an announcement Thursday by the leaguel.
Duffey received a three-game suspension and undisclosed fine, while Baldelli received a one-game suspension and undisclosed fine.
Baldelli will serve his suspension during the second game of Thursday's two-game doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim. Duffey has chosen to appeal his suspension, and could miss future games if the suspension is upheld.