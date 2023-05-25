Twins team up with local youth organizations to host several kids' events this summer

Dozens of events will be held throughout the summer, including several youth baseball and softball camps.

MINNEAPOLIS — Watching a division-leading ballclub is an event on its own, by why stop there? The Minnesota Twins are teaming up with local youth organizations to host several kids' activities this summer.

With help from Play Ball! Minnesota, a local initiative that works with local youth baseball and softball programs, the Twins will be offering dozens of community events for kids throughout the summer.

On Saturday, May 27, kids will have an opportunity to play catch on the same field the players do as part of the team's Catch on the Field event. It will begin 30 minutes after the final out in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Kids will also have a chance to visit the home and visitor's dugouts and meet a few of the players.

CHS Field — home of the St. Paul Saints — will be the site for the MLB Pitch, Hit and Run event Friday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The competition is intended to promote baseball and softball. It's free for boys and girls aged 7-14 and participants will be grouped into different divisions based on ages. Kids will have a chance to earn a spot in the Team Championship or National Finals.

On Saturday, June 10, Inspire Play Jamboree will be held in Bloomington from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. where children ages 4 to 8 will have a chance to play some classic recess games, including jump rope, hopscotch, hula hoops, four squad and tee ball/whiffle ball games.

The MLB Jr. Home Run Derby, which features four different divisions, will be held at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 11. The free event will give players aged 12-16 an opportunity to showcase their hitting skills by competing against other players for a spot at the National Finals during the 2023 MLB All-Star Week.

A Twins Girls Baseball ID Combine for girls aged 6-18 will also be held Sunday, June 11 at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis. It's one of two youth camps being held on Sunday, June 11 with the other being a clinic for the deaf, deafblind and the hard of hearing. For a complete list of baseball and softball clinics throughout the summer, click here.

