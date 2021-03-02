Twins to allow limited fans at Spring Training games in Florida

The team said just over 2,400 fans can attend each Spring Training home game at Hammond Stadium.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins are welcoming back a limited number of fans for the team's 2021 Spring Training season.

The Minnesota Twins announced Wednesday that the club has received approval from Major League Baseball and Lee County, Florida officials to welcome a limited number of fans back to Hammond Stadium, beginning with the Twins’ Grapefruit League home opener.

According to a press release from the team, 28% (or just over 2,400 fans) will be allowed to attend Twins Spring Training home games at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida. The team has developed a "physically-distanced seating plan" where sets of 2 or 4 seats will be sold. Because of the limited number of seats this spring, the Twins announced that they will be discontinuing season and group ticket plans. Twins Spring Training season-ticket holders will have first access, according to team officials.

“Fans are truly what make baseball great, and the Minnesota Twins are beyond thrilled to begin safely welcoming ours back into ballparks for the 2021 season, starting with Spring Training home games at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers,” said club President & CEO Dave St. Peter. “The Twins, the Mighty Mussels, Major League Baseball and Lee County – our partners for 30 years – are committed to creating the safest possible environment for our guests, players, staff and employees. We are confident in the protocols and procedures we are putting into place at the CenturyLink Sports Complex, and we look forward to again seeing our fans inside Hammond Stadium for Twins Spring Training baseball.”