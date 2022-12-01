Twins to retire Jim Kaat's number this summer

The Minnesota Twins announced Wednesday that Kaat's No. 36 would be honored and pulled from the list of available numbers players can wear.

Former Twins pitching great and legendary announcer Jim Kaat, will be honored in a pregame ceremony at Target Field before their home game against the White Sox on Saturday, July 16 by having his number retired.

Kaat, a workhorse on the mound during the early years of the franchise, was elected to the Hall of Fame in December and will be inducted in July.

He becomes just the ninth Twin to have his number retired by the team, joining a list that includes legends Harmon Killebrew (3), Tony Oliva (6), Tom Kelly (10), Kent Hrbek (14), Bert Blyleven (28), Rod Carew (29), Kirby Puckett (34) and Joe Mauer (7).

Welcome to the number retirement club, Kitty!



Jackie Robinson's No. 42 was retired across Major League Baseball in 1997.

Kaat, a coveted lefthander, played in 13 seasons for the Twins and remains their all-time leader with 178 wins.