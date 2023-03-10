Twins sweep Blue Jays; advance to ALDS

One day after snapping a 19-year winless drought, the Twins won their first series in 21 years.

MINNEAPOLIS — Clinging to a fresh two-run lead, Minnesota Twins starter Sonny Gray made perhaps the biggest throw of the game, and it wasn't even a pitch.

With two outs and runners on second and third, the veteran pitcher spun around and whipped the ball to shortstop Carlos Correa, who tagged a retreating Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at second base for the final out of the inning. The Twins bullpen took over from there, and didn't allow a run as the Twins finished off the Toronto Blue Jays with a 2-0 win Wednesday afternoon at Target Field to clinch the series.

One day after snapping a 19-year winless drought, the Twins won their first series in 21 years, coming in the form of a two-game sweep. Now, Minnesota will play second-seeded Houston in the American League Division Series, which begins Saturday.

What a pickoff from Sonny and C4!



Gets out of a jam, #MNTwins lead 2-0 heading to the bottom of the 5th. — Will Hall (@WillHallKARE11) October 4, 2023

Both of the Twins runs came in the bottom of the fourth inning when Royce Lewis scored on a Correa single. Max Kepler then scored on a double play to stretch the lead to 2-0 before Blue Jays reliever Yusei Kikuchi got out of the inning. The Twins' scoring came after Blue Jays manager John Schneider pulled starter José Berríos, who spent six seasons with the Twins, earlier in the inning despite throwing just 47 pitches.

Five relief pitchers combined to close out the final four innings, including closer Jhoan Durán who shut the door in the ninth inning.

