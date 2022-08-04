Twins big winners in the 'green' game

In beating out six other finalists for the award, the Twins are the first club other than Seattle or San Francisco to win the Green Glove since its inception in 2008

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired April 8, 2022.

The early season has not been kind to the Twins in terms of wins and losses, but they are succeeding at one thing: being kind to the environment.

Major League Baseball (MLB) announced Thursday that the Twins are being honored as winners of the 2021 Green Glove award, given annually to the team whose operation does the best job of diverting waste from landfills.

Last season the Twins diverted nearly 99% of the waste generated at Target Field, an achievement the club says is driven both by the club's operating partners and the in-ballpark efforts of fans. Here are some highlights of the effort:

33.8% of waste produced at Target Field in 2021 was compostable

Another 33.4% of stadium waste was recycled, bringing the running 11-year total to 4,743 tons

Just under 1% was unused, untouched food from "back of house" operations that was donated to local charities

The remaining 31.1% was non-compostable and non-recyclable trash that the Twins sent to the Hennepin Energy Recovery Center (HERC) to power homes, businesses and Target Field itself.

“Our organization puts a real emphasis on doing the right thing, the right way and for the right reasons,” said Twins Vice President of Ballpark Operations Dave Horsman in a released statement. “Waste diversion is important for many reasons, not the least of which is the sheer amount of waste that a professional sports venue can produce. Anything we can do to reduce the potential negative impact of waste is important, and we will find a way to get it done.”