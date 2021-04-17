Justin Upton's grand slam powers Angels past Twins, 10-3

The Twins opened a six-game California road swing with their sixth loss in seven games.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Justin Upton hit a grand slam and Jared Walsh homered and drove in three runs in the Los Angeles Angels’ 10-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Mike Trout delivered a go-ahead, two-run single as the Angels opened a six-game homestand with a prolific offensive performance.

Upton’s eighth career slam off Caleb Thielbar was part of a six-run, six-hit rally by the Angels in the seventh.