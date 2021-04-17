x
Justin Upton's grand slam powers Angels past Twins, 10-3

The Twins opened a six-game California road swing with their sixth loss in seven games.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout drives in two runs with a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Friday, April 16, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Justin Upton hit a grand slam and Jared Walsh homered and drove in three runs in the Los Angeles Angels’ 10-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins. 

Mike Trout delivered a go-ahead, two-run single as the Angels opened a six-game homestand with a prolific offensive performance. 

Upton’s eighth career slam off Caleb Thielbar was part of a six-run, six-hit rally by the Angels in the seventh. 

Mitch Garver had a two-run double and Josh Donaldson a go-ahead RBI single for the Twins, who opened a six-game California road swing with their sixth loss in seven games.

