Twins announce free ALDS Watch Parties at Target Field

If you can't score a ticket, gathering at the home park to watch Games 1, 2 and 5 with other die-hard fans is a SOLID option.

HOUSTON — Of course you want to be there.

A lower seed means Minnesota opens the ALDS Saturday afternoon in Houston, and it would be AWESOME to gear up in your Twins jersey and hat and take in the action live from Minute Maid Park. Of course, that would entail hunting down an expensive ticket, paying airfare and likely procuring a hotel room or Airbnb. We're talking about an adventure that could run well over $1,000 bucks per person.

The Twins have a much cheaper (and more convenient) option for those who want an enhanced game experience without leaving the confines of friendly Minnesota. The club has organized free ALDS Watch Parties at Target Field for all three away games so fans can enjoy the energy and camaraderie of playoff baseball. Live coverage from FS1 will be shown on the huge outfield video board and on monitors throughout the stadium.

Select concession stands will also be open to purchase your favorite foods and beverages.

Here is the official schedule.

ALDS Game 1 – Twins at Astros on Saturday, October 7 (3:45 p.m. CT first pitch; gates open at 2:30 p.m.)

ALDS Game 2 – Twins at Astros on Sunday, October 8 (7:03 p.m. CT first pitch; gates open at 6:00 p.m.)

ALDS Game 5 (if necessary) – Twins at Astros on Friday, October 13 (Time TBD)

Fans will enter through Gates 29 and 6, plus the Ramp A Skyway.

Admission to the Twins' ALDS Watch Parties is free, but the club is requiring a ticket so they know how many are coming. Those tickets are available on a special page on the Twins website.

Games 3 and 4 of the series are set for Target Field on October 10 and 11. Limited tickets may be available via mlb.com. Those tickets are scheduled to go on sale this Friday, Oct. 6 at noon.

The Twins advise anyone attempting to buy tickets on the secondary market to use SeatGeek, the only reseller officially recognized by Major League Baseball.

