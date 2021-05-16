Wild pitch in the 9th lifts Athletics past Twins

The Twins have lost six of their last seven games.

MINNEAPOLIS — Matt Chapman had three hits and three RBIs and Ramón Laureano scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning as the Oakland Athletics defeated the Minnesota Twins 7-6.

Laureano hit a one-out single off reliever Taylor Rogers in the ninth. Matt Olson followed with a grounder back to the mound, but Rogers’ throw skipped off the glove of third baseman Josh Donaldson, who was covering second due to an infield shift.