Yang makes first start in majors; Rangers beat Twins 3-1

Credit: AP
Minnesota Twins' Nelson Cruz strikes out against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

MINNEAPOLIS — Hyeon-Jong Yang made his first major league start after 14 years in the Korea Baseball Organization, getting the Texas Rangers off to a strong start in an eventual 3-1 win against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. 

Nate Lowe had a pair of hits and scored a run for Texas, who won for the fourth time in five games. 

John King (3-1) picked up the win in relief of Yang and Ian Kennedy notched his ninth save. 

Lewis Thorpe (0-1) surrendered three runs on five hits in five innings for Minnesota. Mitch Garver homered for the Twins.

