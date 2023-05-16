Minnesota United clears Emanuel Reynoso to rejoin team

ST PAUL, Minn. — After missing from action for nearly three months, Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso has been cleared to return to the Loons.
In a tweet Tuesday, the team said Reynoso, 27, is cleared to play and can return to full team participation.
In February, Major League Soccer suspended Reynoso without pay for failing to report to preseason training with Minnesota United FC and staying in his native Argentina when camp opened earlier in the year.
At the time, Head Coach Adrian Heath said Reynoso had been dealing with personal matters.
Reynoso returned to Minnesota earlier this month and was working toward "integration" with the club, the team said.
"I think a bit of common sense has prevailed," Heath told reporters on May 8. "I've not spoke to him since he's got back other than a text.... but I'm not fully aware of the facts so I don't really want to speak about that until I find out more."
Heath added that he had no clarity around the issue that kept Reynoso from rejoining the team until now.
Reynoso has missed 11 games with the Loons this season. The team is currently sitting at ninth in the Western Conference with a 3W-5L-3D record.
In Sept. 2022, the team signed Reynoso, then 26 years old, to a designated player contract extension. The deal was good for three years, plus a club option, starting in 2023.
Last season, Reynoso led the Loons with 10 goals and 11 assists in 29 games, and was named to the MLS All-Star team for the second straight year.
