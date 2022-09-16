Minnesota prep football scores: Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

Ada-Borup 39, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 12
Aitkin 28, Two Harbors 14
Apple Valley 24, Bloomington Jefferson 23
Caledonia 21, Dover-Eyota 0
Centennial 3, Totino-Grace 0
Chaska 28, Benilde-St. Margaret's 7
Clearbrook-Gonvick 36, Cass Lake-Bena 6
Crookston 41, Hawley 18
Dassel-Cokato 28, Annandale 14
Detroit Lakes 28, Thief River Falls 14
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 35, Perham 20
Duluth Denfeld 25, Rock Ridge 6
East Grand Forks 34, Park Rapids 7
Eden Prairie 21, Lakeville South 6
Eden Valley-Watkins 36, Holdingford 7
Fridley 32, St. Anthony 14
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 36, Cleveland 6
Goodhue 42, Lewiston-Altura 0
Hills-Beaver Creek 42, Heron Lake-Okabena 14
Irondale 33, Tartan 13
Kittson County Central 14, Northern Freeze 0
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 31, Medford 14
Minneapolis Henry 17, Minneapolis Edison 14
Minneapolis North 56, North St. Paul 0
Mountain Lake Area 18, Edgerton 14
New Prague 28, Austin 17
North Branch 22, Mora 16
Paynesville 22, Sauk Centre 14
Polk County West 22, Fosston 8
Princeton 34, Little Falls 0
Prior Lake 24, Edina 9
Red Lake County 34, Lake Park-Audubon 6
Red Wing 22, Albert Lea 12
Royalton 22, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 6
Rushford-Peterson 19, Kenyon-Wanamingo 14
Shakopee 35, Farmington 0
St. Agnes 21, St. Croix Lutheran 7
St. Francis 21, Monticello 7
St. Paul Highland Park 39, St. Paul Johnson 6
St. Peter 27, Worthington 0
Stillwater 42, Roseville 7
Waconia 31, Orono 14
Waseca 49, Tri-City United 7
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 64, Hillcrest Lutheran 13
Winona Cotter 35, Wabasha-Kellogg 12
Thursday, Sept. 15 games
- Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 36, Lake of the Woods 12
- East Ridge 54, Hopkins 6
- Luverne 36, Windom 0
- Mahnomen/Waubun 31, Warroad 14
- Park (Cottage Grove) 43, Eastview 36
- Parkers Prairie 36, Roseau 14
- St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 53, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0
- Woodbury 23, Eagan 14
