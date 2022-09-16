x
Minnesota prep football scores: Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

A look at some of the final scores from Friday night's action.
Credit: jaflippo - stock.adobe.com
A brown leather american football on a green playing field

Ada-Borup 39, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 12

Aitkin 28, Two Harbors 14

Apple Valley 24, Bloomington Jefferson 23

Caledonia 21, Dover-Eyota 0

Centennial 3, Totino-Grace 0

Chaska 28, Benilde-St. Margaret's 7

Clearbrook-Gonvick 36, Cass Lake-Bena 6

Crookston 41, Hawley 18

Dassel-Cokato 28, Annandale 14

Detroit Lakes 28, Thief River Falls 14

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 35, Perham 20

Duluth Denfeld 25, Rock Ridge 6

East Grand Forks 34, Park Rapids 7

Eden Prairie 21, Lakeville South 6

Eden Valley-Watkins 36, Holdingford 7

Fridley 32, St. Anthony 14

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 36, Cleveland 6

Goodhue 42, Lewiston-Altura 0

Hills-Beaver Creek 42, Heron Lake-Okabena 14

Irondale 33, Tartan 13

Kittson County Central 14, Northern Freeze 0

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 31, Medford 14

Minneapolis Henry 17, Minneapolis Edison 14

Minneapolis North 56, North St. Paul 0

Mountain Lake Area 18, Edgerton 14

New Prague 28, Austin 17

North Branch 22, Mora 16

Paynesville 22, Sauk Centre 14

Polk County West 22, Fosston 8

Princeton 34, Little Falls 0

Prior Lake 24, Edina 9

Red Lake County 34, Lake Park-Audubon 6

Red Wing 22, Albert Lea 12

Royalton 22, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 6

Rushford-Peterson 19, Kenyon-Wanamingo 14

Shakopee 35, Farmington 0

St. Agnes 21, St. Croix Lutheran 7

St. Francis 21, Monticello 7

St. Paul Highland Park 39, St. Paul Johnson 6

St. Peter 27, Worthington 0

Stillwater 42, Roseville 7

Waconia 31, Orono 14

Waseca 49, Tri-City United 7

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 64, Hillcrest Lutheran 13

Winona Cotter 35, Wabasha-Kellogg 12

Thursday, Sept. 15 games

  • Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 36, Lake of the Woods 12
  • East Ridge 54, Hopkins 6
  • Luverne 36, Windom 0
  • Mahnomen/Waubun 31, Warroad 14
  • Park (Cottage Grove) 43, Eastview 36
  • Parkers Prairie 36, Roseau 14
  • St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 53, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0
  • Woodbury 23, Eagan 14

