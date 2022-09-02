x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Minnesota prep football scores: Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

A look at some of the final scores from Friday night's action.
Credit: jaflippo - stock.adobe.com
A brown leather american football on a green playing field

Ada-Borup 17, Lake Park-Audubon 14

BOLD 35, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 14

Barnesville 29, West Central 6

Blackduck 44, Lake of the Woods 6

Blooming Prairie 46, Hayfield 22

Cannon Falls 38, Goodhue 33

Edgerton 48, Madelia 16

Esko 53, Duluth Denfeld 0

Faribault 41, Albert Lea 7

Frazee 13, Parkers Prairie 8

Fridley 15, SMB-Wolfpack 14

Grand Rapids 26, Mora 20

Hancock 44, Brandon-Evansville 6

Hawley 42, Pillager 6

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 21, Bethlehem Academy 0

Mabel-Canton 40, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 22

Mankato West 23, Rochester John Marshall 0

Martin County West 40, St. James Area 7

Minneapolis Edison 34, Brooklyn Center 14

Minneapolis Edison 34, Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 14

Minneapolis Henry 54, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0

Moorhead 48, St. Cloud Tech 12

Nevis 48, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 6

New Prague 23, Rochester Century 21

Northfield 35, Austin 7

Norwood-Young America 27, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 7

Paynesville 28, Melrose 0

Rochester Mayo 34, Owatonna 27

Rocori 35, Delano 7

Rothsay 50, Bertha-Hewitt 6

Sauk Centre 36, Montevideo 6

Sauk Rapids-Rice 20, Sartell-St. Stephen 12

Spring Grove 60, Houston 30

St. Charles 42, Lake City 14

St. Paul Central 41, Minneapolis Washburn 15

Stewartville 49, Mankato East 3

Tartan 10, Two Rivers 8

Upsala/Swanville 36, Maple Lake 0

Verndale 56, Hillcrest Lutheran 27

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 56, Laporte 14

Waseca 45, St. Peter 13

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

The Backyard Brawl Is Here! + What To Watch For In Week 1 From The Big 12 With Triano

Before You Leave, Check This Out