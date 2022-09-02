Minnesota prep football scores: Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

Ada-Borup 17, Lake Park-Audubon 14
BOLD 35, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 14
Barnesville 29, West Central 6
Blackduck 44, Lake of the Woods 6
Blooming Prairie 46, Hayfield 22
Cannon Falls 38, Goodhue 33
Edgerton 48, Madelia 16
Esko 53, Duluth Denfeld 0
Faribault 41, Albert Lea 7
Frazee 13, Parkers Prairie 8
Fridley 15, SMB-Wolfpack 14
Grand Rapids 26, Mora 20
Hancock 44, Brandon-Evansville 6
Hawley 42, Pillager 6
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 21, Bethlehem Academy 0
Mabel-Canton 40, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 22
Mankato West 23, Rochester John Marshall 0
Martin County West 40, St. James Area 7
Minneapolis Edison 34, Brooklyn Center 14
Minneapolis Henry 54, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0
Moorhead 48, St. Cloud Tech 12
Nevis 48, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 6
New Prague 23, Rochester Century 21
Northfield 35, Austin 7
Norwood-Young America 27, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 7
Paynesville 28, Melrose 0
Rochester Mayo 34, Owatonna 27
Rocori 35, Delano 7
Rothsay 50, Bertha-Hewitt 6
Sauk Centre 36, Montevideo 6
Sauk Rapids-Rice 20, Sartell-St. Stephen 12
Spring Grove 60, Houston 30
St. Charles 42, Lake City 14
St. Paul Central 41, Minneapolis Washburn 15
Stewartville 49, Mankato East 3
Tartan 10, Two Rivers 8
Upsala/Swanville 36, Maple Lake 0
Verndale 56, Hillcrest Lutheran 27
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 56, Laporte 14
Waseca 45, St. Peter 13