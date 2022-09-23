x
Minnesota prep football scores: Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

A look at some of the final scores from Friday night's action.

Aitkin 36, Proctor 6

Albany 30, Little Falls 0

Anoka 30, Roseville 0

Apple Valley 10, Cretin-Derham Hall 7

BOLD 26, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 6

Barnesville 51, Osakis 8

Becker 24, Hutchinson 22

Blaine 28, St. Michael-Albertville 6

Blue Earth Area 42, LeSueur-Henderson 7

Braham 36, Chisholm 0

Brainerd 19, Bemidji 7

Brandon-Evansville 14, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 6

Cannon Falls 58, Lake City 19

Chanhassen 10, Orono 7

Cherry 52, United North Central 28

Cloquet 14, Duluth East 8

Cromwell 15, South Ridge 0

Crookston 33, Frazee 14

Dassel-Cokato 35, Watertown-Mayer 25

Delano 27, Big Lake 0

Detroit Lakes 49, Perham 6

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 22, East Grand Forks 12

East Ridge 31, Eagan 24

Elk River 43, Buffalo 7

Esko 70, Pine City 0

Faribault 33, Red Wing 14

Fertile-Beltrami 30, Nevis 0

Forest Lake 14, Mounds View 7

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 20, Medford 6

Glencoe-Silver Lake 38, Holy Family Catholic 17

Goodhue 31, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 8

Grand Rapids 63, Hibbing 0

Hermantown 54, Duluth Denfeld 13

Hillcrest Lutheran 47, Bertha-Hewitt 12

Hills-Beaver Creek 60, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 14

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 42, Holdingford 12

Jackson County Central 48, Windom 6

Jordan 21, St. Peter 0

Kasson-Mantorville 46, Albert Lea 0

Lake Park-Audubon 52, Fosston 8

Lakeville South 43, Farmington 21

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 33, Cleveland 0

Mabel-Canton 30, Kingsland 28

Mahnomen/Waubun 14, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 8

Mahtomedi 36, Tartan 14

Maple Grove 24, Centennial 17

Marshall 44, Worthington 0

Martin County West 14, Adrian/Ellsworth 7

Milaca 20, Princeton 19

Minneapolis Henry 32, Columbia Heights 14

Minneapolis North 14, SMB-Wolfpack 7

Minnetonka 20, Champlin Park 9

Montevideo 45, Minnewaska 18

Monticello 18, St. Cloud Tech 6

Moorhead 34, Alexandria 14

Moose Lake/Willow River 12, Crosby-Ironton 6

Mora 20, Two Harbors 6

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 34, Melrose 21

Mound Westonka 54, DeLaSalle 8

NCEUH 40, Cass Lake-Bena 0

New London-Spicer 48, Annandale 13

North Branch 44, Rock Ridge 26

Norwood-Young America 48, Sibley East 6

Ogilvie 60, McGregor 6

Otter Tail Central 27, Roseau 8

Owatonna 34, Austin 7

Park (Cottage Grove) 50, Hopkins 13

Pelican Rapids 6, Parkers Prairie 0

Pequot Lakes 50, Park Rapids 0

Pierz 12, Rockford 7

Pillager 16, Staples-Motley 0

Pipestone 35, Redwood Valley 7

Prior Lake 31, Lakeville North 14

Randolph 44, Winona Cotter 0

Red Lake County 26, Warroad 8

Red Rock Central 28, Edgerton 8

Robbinsdale Armstrong 28, Bloomington Jefferson 2

Robbinsdale Cooper 33, Holy Angels 26

Rochester Lourdes 41, La Crescent 36

Rocori 54, Chisago Lakes 6

Rogers 38, Coon Rapids 7

Rothsay 28, Sebeka 0

Rushford-Peterson 62, Wabasha-Kellogg 8

Sauk Rapids-Rice 22, Cambridge-Isanti 12

Sleepy Eye 28, New Ulm 15

Spectrum 30, Breck 14

Spring Lake Park 15, Irondale 7

St. Francis 20, Andover 18

St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 28, Minneapolis South 26

St. Paul Johnson 39, St. Paul Como Park 8

St. Thomas Academy 48, Hastings 13

Stewartville 44, Byron 0

Stillwater 31, Osseo 7

Thief River Falls 34, Fergus Falls 0

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 36, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 6

Verndale 28, Ortonville 16

Waconia 22, Chaska 14

Wadena-Deer Creek 56, Red Lake 0

Waseca 32, Fairmont 14

Wayzata 45, Totino-Grace 7

West Central/Ashby 40, Hawley 26

White Bear Lake 34, Eastview 7

Win-E-Mac 38, Stephen-Argyle 22

Winona 24, Mankato East 0

Woodbury 20, Burnsville 7

Zimmerman 48, Foley 7

Thursday, Sept. 22 games

  • East Central 27, Mille Lacs Co-op 6
  • Lakeview 30, Minneota 13
  • Minneapolis Washburn 17, Minneapolis Southwest 7
  • Rosemount 14, Eden Prairie 7
  • Tri-City United 13, Belle Plaine 0
  • Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 20, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 0

