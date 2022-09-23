Minnesota prep football scores: Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

Aitkin 36, Proctor 6
Albany 30, Little Falls 0
Anoka 30, Roseville 0
Apple Valley 10, Cretin-Derham Hall 7
BOLD 26, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 6
Barnesville 51, Osakis 8
Becker 24, Hutchinson 22
Blaine 28, St. Michael-Albertville 6
Blue Earth Area 42, LeSueur-Henderson 7
Braham 36, Chisholm 0
Brainerd 19, Bemidji 7
Brandon-Evansville 14, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 6
Cannon Falls 58, Lake City 19
Chanhassen 10, Orono 7
Cherry 52, United North Central 28
Cloquet 14, Duluth East 8
Cromwell 15, South Ridge 0
Crookston 33, Frazee 14
Dassel-Cokato 35, Watertown-Mayer 25
Delano 27, Big Lake 0
Detroit Lakes 49, Perham 6
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 22, East Grand Forks 12
East Ridge 31, Eagan 24
Elk River 43, Buffalo 7
Esko 70, Pine City 0
Faribault 33, Red Wing 14
Fertile-Beltrami 30, Nevis 0
Forest Lake 14, Mounds View 7
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 20, Medford 6
Glencoe-Silver Lake 38, Holy Family Catholic 17
Goodhue 31, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 8
Grand Rapids 63, Hibbing 0
Hermantown 54, Duluth Denfeld 13
Hillcrest Lutheran 47, Bertha-Hewitt 12
Hills-Beaver Creek 60, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 14
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 42, Holdingford 12
Jackson County Central 48, Windom 6
Jordan 21, St. Peter 0
Kasson-Mantorville 46, Albert Lea 0
Lake Park-Audubon 52, Fosston 8
Lakeville South 43, Farmington 21
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 33, Cleveland 0
Mabel-Canton 30, Kingsland 28
Mahnomen/Waubun 14, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 8
Mahtomedi 36, Tartan 14
Maple Grove 24, Centennial 17
Marshall 44, Worthington 0
Martin County West 14, Adrian/Ellsworth 7
Milaca 20, Princeton 19
Minneapolis Henry 32, Columbia Heights 14
Minneapolis North 14, SMB-Wolfpack 7
Minnetonka 20, Champlin Park 9
Montevideo 45, Minnewaska 18
Monticello 18, St. Cloud Tech 6
Moorhead 34, Alexandria 14
Moose Lake/Willow River 12, Crosby-Ironton 6
Mora 20, Two Harbors 6
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 34, Melrose 21
Mound Westonka 54, DeLaSalle 8
NCEUH 40, Cass Lake-Bena 0
New London-Spicer 48, Annandale 13
North Branch 44, Rock Ridge 26
Norwood-Young America 48, Sibley East 6
Ogilvie 60, McGregor 6
Otter Tail Central 27, Roseau 8
Owatonna 34, Austin 7
Park (Cottage Grove) 50, Hopkins 13
Pelican Rapids 6, Parkers Prairie 0
Pequot Lakes 50, Park Rapids 0
Pierz 12, Rockford 7
Pillager 16, Staples-Motley 0
Pipestone 35, Redwood Valley 7
Prior Lake 31, Lakeville North 14
Randolph 44, Winona Cotter 0
Red Lake County 26, Warroad 8
Red Rock Central 28, Edgerton 8
Robbinsdale Armstrong 28, Bloomington Jefferson 2
Robbinsdale Cooper 33, Holy Angels 26
Rochester Lourdes 41, La Crescent 36
Rocori 54, Chisago Lakes 6
Rogers 38, Coon Rapids 7
Rothsay 28, Sebeka 0
Rushford-Peterson 62, Wabasha-Kellogg 8
Sauk Rapids-Rice 22, Cambridge-Isanti 12
Sleepy Eye 28, New Ulm 15
Spectrum 30, Breck 14
Spring Lake Park 15, Irondale 7
St. Francis 20, Andover 18
St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 28, Minneapolis South 26
St. Paul Johnson 39, St. Paul Como Park 8
St. Thomas Academy 48, Hastings 13
Stewartville 44, Byron 0
Stillwater 31, Osseo 7
Thief River Falls 34, Fergus Falls 0
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 36, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 6
Verndale 28, Ortonville 16
Waconia 22, Chaska 14
Wadena-Deer Creek 56, Red Lake 0
Waseca 32, Fairmont 14
Wayzata 45, Totino-Grace 7
West Central/Ashby 40, Hawley 26
White Bear Lake 34, Eastview 7
Win-E-Mac 38, Stephen-Argyle 22
Winona 24, Mankato East 0
Woodbury 20, Burnsville 7
Zimmerman 48, Foley 7
Thursday, Sept. 22 games
- East Central 27, Mille Lacs Co-op 6
- Lakeview 30, Minneota 13
- Minneapolis Washburn 17, Minneapolis Southwest 7
- Rosemount 14, Eden Prairie 7
- Tri-City United 13, Belle Plaine 0
- Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 20, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 0
