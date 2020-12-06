Minnesota sports forum on racism

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — Black athletes have experienced racism for most of their lives. In this candid and thought provoking conversation, sports stars from Minnesota pro teams come together to discuss race in America and in sports.

Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, Matt Dumba of the Minnesota Wild, Jacori Hayes of Minnesota United FC, and Anthony Harris of the Minnesota Vikings share their unique perspectives, struggles and personal journeys as prominent black athletes in America. They joined Eric Perkins, who serves as moderator, for some powerful and poignant discussion.