Twins send Athletics to 9th straight loss

MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco delivered another key hit and the Minnesota bullpen combined for 6 2/3 innings of shutout work as the Twins sent the Oakland Athletics to their ninth straight loss, 4-3 Sunday.

The Twins have swept three of their last five series and won 14 of 17 since beginning the season 4-8.

Minnesota star outfielder Byron Buxton didn't play for the AL Central leaders a day after an early exit. He is day-to-day with a very low-level right hip strain.

Polanco, who homered in a 1-0 win Saturday night, hit a two-run single in the third inning for a 4-3 lead.

The Twins allowed only four runs over three games against the Athletics. The Minnesota bullpen didn't permit any runs in 11 2/3 innings during the series, much of it coming after starter Chris Paddack left in the third inning with right elbow inflammation.

From there, Cody Stashak (3-0), Caleb Thielbar, Joe Smith, Tyler Duffey and Emilio Pagán combined for two-hit relief.

The A's put runners on second and third with two outs in the ninth, but Pagán retired Christian Pache on a popup for his fourth save.

Gio Ursehla drove in Gary Sanchez with a sacrifice fly in the Twins second to make it 1-all.

Minnesota scored three times in the third against Daulton Jeffries (1-5) on Jose Miranda's RBI double and Polanco's single. Gilberto Celestino had a hit during the rally and finished 3 for 3 with a double.