Speedy Mounds View native Oliver Moore looks to dart into top 10 of NHL Draft

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Oliver Moore has wheels. He always has.

Whether it was track, the soccer field or on the ice, the Mounds View native was tough to catch.

“Growing up, I was always kind of a speedster,” said Moore.

Some things never change.

Garnering comparisons to some of the best players in hockey, Moore is believed to be one of the fastest skaters in this year’s NHL Draft and will almost certainly be one of the first 15 names called Wednesday night in Nashville.

“His speed, his quickness – his first strides are crazy,” said Chad Kolarik, who coached Moore as an assistant on the U-18 team with the U.S. National Team Development Program. “I’ve never been around a guy that’s skated that fast.”

Moore spent the past two seasons in the U.S. developmental program, which is comprised of the top high school players from around the country. In those two years, Moore tallied 31 goals in 62 games. His 75 points last season were fourth most on the team behind Gabriel Perreault, William Smith and Ryan Leonard, who are all expected to be first-round selections in Wednesday's draft.

Prior to playing in the U.S. Developmental Program Moore spent two seasons with Totino-Grace, where he scored 24 goals while assisting on 50 others. He admitted it was difficult to leave his Totino-Grace teammates to play internationally with Team USA, but said it helped elevate his game to where it is today.

“I think you learn so much about your game as a hockey player going over there, playing against some older, stronger competition, knowing your limits and what you can do at the next level,” said Moore. “I think I found that and kind of know where I can go as a player.”

Regardless of where he’s selected, Moore will attend the University of Minnesota this fall to join the hockey Gophers, who finished as runners-up in the NCAA Frozen Four earlier this spring. The Gophers return a strong core from last year’s team, including a pair of first-round picks in the 2022 NHL Draft in Logan Cooley and fellow Minnesotan Jimmy Snuggerud.

“I’m super excited. A lot of those guys, they obviously have a bad taste in their mouths coming off of last year losing in that (championship) game,” Moore said. “I think it’s gonna be a lot of motivation for those guys, for sure. I’m just excited to play with a lot of great players next year and to play under coach (Bob) Motzko.”

The Gophers led the nation in scoring in 2022-23 and adding Moore should only bolster that offense. While his speed will certainly generate plenty of scoring opportunities, Moore also possesses a dangerous shot that can find the back of the net from just about anywhere on the ice.

“His shooting… I’d say that’s a very big asset,” Kolarik said. “He can score, he can beat goalies clean. So, his skating, his work ethic and his shooting will be his keys to success.”

Moore’s elite skating ability could be the reason he cracks the top 10 in Wednesday’s draft, but if he drops to the middle part of the round his size will likely be the culprit. At 5-foot-11, 188 pounds Moore is smaller than what most NHL GMs would prefer from a center, but if there’s one thing Moore has been able to prove thus far, it’s that his speed can compensate for a lot.

“I don’t see it as a problem because of how well he can skate,” said Kolarik. “He might translate into a winger in the long run for him in the NHL, but he’ll do just fine.”

Growing up in Minnesota, Moore said he’s always been a Wild fan, but with the hometown team picking at No. 21, it’s unlikely – barring a trade – that he’ll remain in the State of Hockey. Regardless, Moore said he’s excited for Wednesday night’s draft, and the chance to take his lightning-quick speed to any team that calls his name.

“This is just kind of the first step, it’s almost the start of the journey,” Moore reflected. “I realize that there’s a lot of work to be done from this point on. Whichever team drafts me, I’m just going to try and work my hardest to help them win a Stanley Cup someday. I’m obviously extremely focused on next season, too, and continuing to build.”

