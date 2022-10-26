Mounds View girls' soccer team seeks first state title

The Mustangs will make their first appearance at U.S. Bank Stadium next Wednesday in the Class AAA state semifinals.

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. — Wednesday was a day of recovery for the Mounds View girls' soccer team after a big win over top-ranked Wayzata in the state quarterfinals.

"To be able to just have the opportunity to compete with them was amazing," said head coach Katelynn Fast.

In the semifinals, they face the team that knocked them out last year, Edina.

"Getting redemption from last year would be so fun," said senior, Emily Johnson.

More than redemption, it'll be the team's first appearance at U.S. Bank Stadium in program history.

"Last year, that was definitely our goal, to make it to the bank," said Johnson. "Making it this year is crazy."

Still in the fight for their first ever state title, Fast says their postseason success took a little persuasion.

"We had to convince them that they were good enough," said Fast. "They just needed to rely on each other."

Unranked headed into the postseason, Fast says the journey speaks to the perseverance of her Mustangs.

The Class AAA State semifinals kick off next Wednesday.

