Mountcastle, Hays lift Orioles to 5-3 win over Twins

BALTIMORE — Ryan Mountcastle homered twice, and Austin Hays hit a home run and saved a run with his arm as the Baltimore Orioles outlasted the Minnesota Twins 5-3 on Thursday night.

Hays hit a tiebreaking homer with one out in the eighth off Jhoan Duran (0-1), and Mountcastle followed by a solo shot of his own. Mountcastle had homered in the second, and Cedric Mullins and Jorge Mateo went deep as well for Baltimore.

Hays also threw Max Kepler out at the plate in the fourth.

Byron Buxton hit a home run for Minnesota, which was without manager Rocco Baldelli, second baseman Luis Arraez and pitcher Dylan Bundy because they tested positive for COVID-19 before the game.

Jorge López (3-1) got the final four outs for Baltimore to earn the win.

Mountcastle put the Orioles up 1-0, and the drive by Mullins made it 2-1 in the third. Buxton hit a two-run shot in the fifth, but Mateo tied it in the bottom half.

In the fourth, Hays uncorked a throw all the way to the plate from deep down the line in left, cutting down Kepler at home on Gary Sánchez's double.

The Twins had another runner thrown out at the plate on an odd play in the third. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Buxton hit a grounder to third, and the Orioles tried to turn a double play up the middle. One run scored easily on the play, and when second baseman Rougned Odor's throw got past first, rookie Jose Miranda tried to come home, too.

Miranda was initially called safe on a close play after the throw by first baseman Mountcastle but was ruled out after a replay review.

