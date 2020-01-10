MSHSL meets to discuss the future of winter sports, fall playoffs

Student athletes and their families are waiting to hear what will happen with high schools sports as the temperatures drop.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The Minnesota State High School League is meeting Thursday to discuss the future of high school sports this winter, and to make plans for fall sports playoffs.

A few weeks ago, when MSHSL last met, hundreds of parents and high school student athletes logged into a Zoom meeting to hear the board's decision on allowing football and volleyball to practice and play in the fall.

The board had originally planned to push fall sports to springtime. Following that ruling, three student athletes and their families sued the board, demanding that they be allowed to play their season on time.

MSHSL decided to allow the two sports to resume in a 15-3 vote in a September meeting, with volleyball beginning on October 8, and the first night of football games on October 9.

Currently, volleyball is scheduled to play 14 competitions over an 11-week season. Football players will suit up for a six-game regular season. MSHSL has ruled that athletes won't have to wear face masks while competing, but everyone on the sidelines, including coaches, is required to wear a mask.

Now the decision before the board is how to handle playoffs for those sports, and how to navigate the traditionally indoor winter sports of adapted floor hockey, alpine skiing, basketball, cheerleading, dance team, debate, gymnastics, hockey, Nordic skiing, one-act play, swimming and diving, and wrestling.

With coronavirus-imposed restrictions for crowds and gatherings still in place state-wide, concerns over proper social distancing will be weighed against the future of students athletes across the state.

The MSHSL meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.