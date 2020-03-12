MSHSL meets to vote on the high school winter sports schedule

The Minnesota State High School League is expected to vote on the start of the winter sports season and tourney schedule.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A Thursday meeting is scheduled for the Minnesota State High School League, MSHSL, to vote on a plan for high school winter sports and state tournament schedules.

The board of directors is expected to approve a recommendation to start the season on December 21. The proposed Thursday start date would fall three days after Gov. Tim Walz's four-week "pause" is scheduled to end.

The pause was an effort by the state to control rising COVID cases, with many cases of coronavirus delaying and even canceling fall athletic events at all levels of sport.

With coronavirus-imposed restrictions for crowds and gatherings still in place state-wide, concerns over proper social distancing will be weighed against the future of students athletes across the state.

Winter activities that would be impacted include basketball, wrestling, alpine and Nordic skiing, swimming and debate, among others.