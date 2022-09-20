NBA fines Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards $40K for derogatory social media post

The fine was announced Tuesday by NBA President of League Operations Byron Spruell, who said the star guard has acknowledged that his comments were inappropriate.

MINNEAPOLIS — Detractors will say it amounts to little more than walking around money, but on Tuesday the NBA imposed discipline on Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards for a video he posted on Instagram that included derogatory anti-LGBTQ comments.

NBA President of League Operations Byron Spruell announced that Edwards has been fined $40,000 for "using offensive and derogatory language on social media." In a press release, Spruell notes that Edwards has acknowledged that his actions were inappropriate.

In the Instagram video, since deleted, Edwards could be heard calling a group of Black men who were hugging on the sidewalk "queer-a** n****s." Edwards was riding in a car while the video was being shot.

"Look what the world done came to, bruh," he said, with a girl giggling in the background before the seven-second clip ended.

Edwards issued an apology on his Twitter account following a tidal wave of reaction, most of it condemning what he said. "What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!"

The Timberwolves followed with a reaction of their own.

“We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media. The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many.”

At this point, there has been no word on whether the Wolves will impose their own sanctions on Edwards for his social media comments.

Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Rajon Rondo and Kobe Bryant are among NBA players who’ve been disciplined by the league in the past for anti-gay language.

Edwards was selected No. 1 overall by the Timberwolves in the 2020 NBA Draft, and, along with Karl-Anthony Towns, is seen as a cornerstone of the franchise.

