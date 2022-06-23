Holmgren selected No. 2 overall, the highest a Minnesotan has been picked in NBA Draft

Holmgren, who won four state titles with Minnehaha Academy, was named the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year in 2021.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis-native Chet Holmgren continues to make history.

As one of the top basketball prospects to ever come out of the state, Holmgren became the highest Minnesota-born player picked in the NBA Draft when Oklahoma City selected the 7-footer No. 2 overall Thursday evening. The next highest was Hibbing's Kevin McHale, who was selected No. 3 overall in the 1980 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics.

Holmgren's name has been swirling around the state's basketball community for the better part of a decade, culminating in four MSHSL state championships with Minnehaha Academy and winning the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year his senior season. Holmgren, who averaged 20.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.7 blocks and 4.4 assists his senior year, is the only Minnesotan to ever win the award. Paige Bueckers, of Hopkins, won the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award in 2020.

Holmgren spent one season at Gonzaga where he averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.7 blocks while shooting .607 from the field and .390 from beyond the arc. He helped Gonzaga earn the top seed entering the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament and a spot in the Sweet 16 before falling to Arkansas.

Now, Holmgren will now join Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, marking the second consecutive year a Minnesotan was selected in the top 5 of the NBA Draft. Last year, Jalen Suggs, a former teammate if Holmgren's at Minnehaha Academy, was drafted fifth overall last year by the Orlando Magic. With the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday's draft, the Magic had a chance to reunite Holmgren with Suggs, however, the team chose Duke's Paola Banchero instead.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: