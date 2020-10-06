No fish story: Michael Jordan's boat nabs 442-pound marlin

It’s the sixth-largest blue marlin caught so far during the tournament, which boasts a $3.3 million overall purse.

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Apparently, Michael Jordan is pretty good at fishing, too. Jordan and the crew of his 80-foot fishing boat named “Catch 23” hauled in a blue marlin weighing 442 pounds at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament on Tuesday.

It's an event held annually at Morehead City, North Carolina, that attracts anglers from across the world.

It’s the sixth-largest blue marlin caught so far during the tournament, which boasts a $3.3 million overall purse.

The fish wasn’t enough to place in the top three, so it is not eligible for prize money. But Jordan and his crew still have two more days to catch a bigger marlin.