Ingram's 3 late 3s lift Pelicans past Timberwolves, 128-125

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. The Pelicans won 128-125. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram capped a 33-point, nine-assist performance by hitting three 3-pointers in the final 1:13 — the last with less than a second left — and the New Orleans Pelicans edged the Minnesota Timberwolves, 128-125. 

Josh Hart had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Jonas Valanciunas added 13 points and 12 rebounds for New Orleans.

Anthony Edwards scored 28 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 for Minnesota, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped. 

D'Angelo Russell had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolves, and his driving scoop tied the game with 3.6 seconds left.

