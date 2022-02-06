x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nba

Towns scores 24 points, Timberwolves beat Pistons 118-105

Minnesota’s preferred starting lineup was back together for the first time in seven games with Russell’s return.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards celebrates his 3-pointer with fans in the last minute of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves won 118-105. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a big boost from their bench in a 118-105 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. 

Michael Beasley had 20 points off the bench, and D’Angelo Russell returned with 22 points and eight assists after missing four games because of a left shin contusion. 

Minnesota’s preferred starting lineup was back together for the first time in seven games with Russell’s return.  

Saddiq Bey scored 24 points for Detroit. 

The Pistons have lost eight of nine. 

Related Articles

In Other News

'Inevitable': Star Tribune sports columnist LaVelle Neal says A-Rod, Lore could have plans in the works for a 'new' Target Center