x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Timberwolves

7 Cavs score in double digits for 123-106 win over Wolves

Jarrett Allen scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds, Darius Garland and Kevin Love also had double-doubles.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, left, defends against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

MINNEAPOLIS — Jarrett Allen scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds, Darius Garland and Kevin Love also had double-doubles, and the Cleveland Cavaliers used a fast start to cruise 123-106 over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

 Love scored 18 points and had 13 rebounds off the bench against his former team, and Garland scored 12 points to go with 12 assists. 

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 12 of his 21 points in garbage time, Malik Beasley had 15 points off the bench and Anthony Edwards scored 13 for Minnesota, which shot 39.1% from the field.

Related Articles

In Other News

'Inevitable': Star Tribune sports columnist LaVelle Neal says A-Rod, Lore could have plans in the works for a 'new' Target Center