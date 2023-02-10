Wolves' Anthony Edwards added to All-Star roster

Edwards is averaging 24.7 points per game, 6 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Wolves, who are in a tight battle to earn a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is an All-Star after all.

The Georgia product was one of three players added as injury replacements Friday, with Toronto forward Pascal Siakam and Sacramento guard De'Aaron Fox also getting the nod.

Siakam, Edwards and Fox replace Golden State's Stephen Curry, New Orleans' Zion Williamson and Phoenix's Kevin Durant — all of whom are injured and will be unable to play in the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City.

This is the first time Edwards has been selected to play in the annual game.

This season, Edwards is averaging 24.7 points per game, 6 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Timberwolves, who are in a tight battle to earn a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Curry, Williamson and Durant were all selected as starters for the game. Those starting spots will now go to Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, Utah's Lauri Markkanen and Memphis' Ja Morant, the NBA said.

All-Star starters are chosen in a weighted vote that takes into account fan, media and player balloting. All-Star reserves are chosen by NBA coaches. Injury replacements are selected by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

The rosters for the game will be chosen by captains LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks shortly before tip-off. This is the sixth year that the NBA has used the captain-draft format for the game, but the first time that those selections will be made on game day.

