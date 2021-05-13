AP source: Timberwolves sale to Lore, A-Rod up for NBA approval

The deal, worth $1.5 billion, was first reported in April. The handover would not happen until 2023, Glen Taylor said at that time.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has reached an agreement on his $1.5 billion sale of the club, according to an Associated Press source.

He is selling to e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

The news was confirmed by a person with knowledge of the negotiation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because league approval was still pending.

Taylor previously said the deal was contingent on Lore and Rodriguez keeping the team in Minnesota. Lore and Rodriguez are 50-50 partners. They tried to buy the New York Mets last year but were beaten out for the Major League Baseball club by hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.

On April 11, Taylor confirmed the initial agreement for The Associated Press. Both sides had 30 days to finalize negotiations.

At that time, Taylor planned to keep control of the club for the next two years and bring on Rodriguez and Lore as partners until a handover in 2023.