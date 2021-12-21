Brunson scores 26, replacements help Mavericks beat Wolves

A total of nine players, including three starters, missed the game because they are in the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

DALLAS — Jalen Brunson scored 26 points, Dorian Finney-Smith came alive in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks, with a boost from two newly signed players, defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-102 in a battle of attrition on Tuesday night.

A total of nine players, including three starters, missed the game because they are in the NBA’s health and safety protocol. Brunson scored 16 points in the first half.

Finney-Smith had just four at halftime, but added 15 in the second half, including two 3-pointers in a 10-0 fourth-quarter run that wiped out Minnesota’s last lead in the game.

