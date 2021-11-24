x
Edwards leads Wolves to 5th straight win, 113-101 over Heat

The Timberwolves beat Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat 113-101.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards celebrated with a fan after defeating the Miami Heat 113-101 during an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Minneapolis. Edwards scored 33 points in the game. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards had 33 points and 14 rebounds in Minnesota's fifth straight win. 

The Timberwolves beat Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat 113-101. 

Edwards led Minnesota’s 3-point barrage in the second half. 

The Wolves launched a franchise-record 55 attempts from behind the arc and made 18. Edwards, Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell did the most damage. 

The Wolves closed the game on a 11-2 run. They went 11 for 27 from 3-point range after halftime. 

Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 18 points. Butler had a quiet 16 points and eight rebounds against his former team. 

