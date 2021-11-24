Edwards leads Wolves to 5th straight win, 113-101 over Heat

The Timberwolves beat Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat 113-101.

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards had 33 points and 14 rebounds in Minnesota's fifth straight win.

The Timberwolves beat Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat 113-101.

Edwards led Minnesota’s 3-point barrage in the second half.

The Wolves launched a franchise-record 55 attempts from behind the arc and made 18. Edwards, Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell did the most damage.

The Wolves closed the game on a 11-2 run. They went 11 for 27 from 3-point range after halftime.