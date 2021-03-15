Edwards scores 34, Wolves hold on to beat Blazers 114-112

The Timberwolves have won two of their past three games and are 2-6 under new coach Chris Finch.

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 34 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 13 points and the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves held on to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 114-112.

Ricky Rubio added 15 points and had eight free throws in the final seconds. The Timberwolves have won two of their past three games and are 2-6 under new coach Chris Finch. Damian Lillard scored 38 for Portland.