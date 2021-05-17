x
Edwards, T-wolves beat playoffs-bound Mavs 136-121

Rookie Anthony Edwards dropped 30 on Dallas, reminding voters that he is a serious candidate for Rookie of the Year.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) dunks in front of Dallas Mavericks guard Tyler Bey (2) in the fourth quarter during an NBA basketball game, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards scored 30 points in his final audition for NBA Rookie of the Year, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 136-121 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. 

The Timberwolves appeared loose for their last game of the season, laughing their way through warmups and enjoying a sharp night of 3-point shooting. (17 for 40/42.5%). Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell scored 23 points apiece.

They set a franchise record for their highest score (113 points) through three quarters on their way to a seventh win in their final 12 games, finishing with the sixth-worst record (23-49) in the league after spending much of the season at the bottom. Their first-round draft pick, owed to the Golden State Warriors for the Russell trade last year, is only top-three protected.

Luka Doncic had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes for the Mavericks. They were unharmed by the meaningless defeat and get the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. They'll play the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Clippers in a first-round series beginning next weekend. 

The Mavericks broke their three-way tie with the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers by virtue of their Southwest Division title.

