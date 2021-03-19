Edwards, Towns both top 40 as Wolves down Suns 123-119

Minnesota still has the worst record in the NBA, but has won 3 of 5 since the All-Star break.

PHOENIX — Rookie Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 42 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 41 and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied to stun the Phoenix Suns 123-119.

The Timberwolves still have the worst record in the NBA at 10-31, but have played better since the All-Star break, winning three of five games for new coach Chris Finch.

Edwards and Towns carried Minnesota in this one, pouring in points from all over the floor. Edwards, the No. 1 overall pick from the NBA draft last summer, made 15 of 31 shots. Towns was even more efficient, hitting 15 of 24 shots, including 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Juancho Hernangomez dunked with 2.5 seconds left to seal it.

Jevon Carter hit a 3-pointer just before the third quarter buzzer to give the Suns a 91-83 lead. But the T’wolves kept the game tight, and Towns tied it at 107 after a 3-pointer with less than five minutes remaining.

Towns also added 10 rebounds and eight assists.