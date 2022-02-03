Edwards, Towns lead Timberwolves past Pistons, 128-117

Taurean Prince added 23 points to help Minnesota win its third straight and fifth in six games.

DETROIT — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points and 14 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Detroit Pistons 128-117 on Thursday night.

Saddiq Bey had 21 points and 13 rebounds for Detroit, and Jerami Grant added 20 points.

The Pistons lost for the sixth time in seven games.

