Fans flood into downtown Minneapolis for Timberwolves playoff game with Memphis

Some see this rebound for downtown as a win, despite the Wolves being eliminated from the playoffs.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves were back in Minneapolis for Game 6 of their NBA Playoff series with the Memphis Grizzlies, extending what’s been a rather lucrative month for many businesses downtown.

"All of the activities around, with the playoffs as well as the NCAA, and even the Twins coming back, have started to bring some action," Brad Johnson, general manager at Kieran's Irish Pub.

It’s a welcomed sight for Johnson, who has been keeping business hours solely based around some of the recent downtown events.

"With staffing levels and just the lack of people down here for work, its been really hard to open outside of those kinds of hours," explained Johnson.

"It's exciting, it's so fun to see this many people downtown now and just excited about the game," said Timberwolves fan and box office worker Lori Schweder.

