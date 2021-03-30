x
Harden has triple-double, Irving 27 as Nets edge Wolves

Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points and 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell, left, shoots over Brooklyn Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — James Harden had 38 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, already tying the Nets’ single-season record with his 12th triple-double in just 32 games, and Brooklyn held off the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-107. 

Kyrie Irving added 27 points in his return after missing a three-game road trip last week for family reasons. 

He started fast but Harden did the biggest work late, with 13 points in the final period. Hall of Famer Jason Kidd had 12 triple-doubles for the Nets in both the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons. 

Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points and 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves.

