Jokic, Nuggets regroup to rally past Timberwolves 123-116

It marks the fifth straight loss for the T-Wolves, after winning their first two.

DENVER — Nikola Jokic scored 13 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter after losing his cool earlier in the game, and the Denver Nuggets scrambled late to beat Minnesota 123-116 for their 10th straight win over the Timberwolves.

Jokic shook off two second-quarter technical fouls to lead the Nuggets to the comeback victory. He also had 15 rebounds. Will Barton added 20 points for the Nuggets.

They squandered an 18-point lead in the first half and later fell behind by eight after a Timberwolves surge. Denver then went on a 15-0 run in the fourth quarter to take control.

D’Angelo Russell scored 33 points and Juancho Hernangomez added 25 against his former team.