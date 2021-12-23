Karl-Anthony Towns added to COVID-19 list

The Minnesota Timberwolves center has lost several family members to COVID, including his mother.

MINNEAPOLIS — The virus continues to run rampant among many of the current pro sports teams, as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is the latest superstar to be placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols list.

The Wolves tweeted out that Towns and six other teammates are on it.

UPDATED Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Utah: pic.twitter.com/Y485DPk7N9 — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) December 23, 2021

Towns is expected to miss at least one game.

As you may remember, Towns has lost many family members to COVID, including his mother.

The All-Star contracted COVID back in January.

