Karl-Anthony Towns added to COVID-19 list

MINNEAPOLIS — The virus continues to run rampant among many of the current pro sports teams, as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is the latest superstar to be placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols list.
The Wolves tweeted out that Towns and six other teammates are on it.
Towns is expected to miss at least one game.
As you may remember, Towns has lost many family members to COVID, including his mother.
The All-Star contracted COVID back in January.
